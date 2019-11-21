Maurkice Pouncey’s suspension reduced to two games

Getty Images

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett‘s indefinite suspension for his actions last Thursday was upheld after an appeal this week, but Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey‘s hearing went a bit better for him.

Pouncey was suspended three games last week for punching and kicking Garrett after Garrett hit Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph in the head with Rudolph’s own helmet. He was also fined $35,096 for his actions.

The league announced on Thursday that appeals officer Derrick Brooks reduced the length of his suspension to two games. Brooks, who is jointly appointed by the NFL and NFLPA, upheld the fine.

Pouncey will miss this Sunday’s game against the Bengals as well as their Week 13 rematch with the Browns.