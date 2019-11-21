Mitchell Trubisky practicing fully again today

Getty Images

The hip pointer that caused the Bears to pull quarterback Mitchell Trubisky for the final three minutes of Sunday’s loss must be feeling much better.

Via J.J. Stankevitz of NBCSportsChicago.com, Bears coach Matt Nagy said he expects Trubisky to practice fully again today.

The Bears are still referring to Trubisky as “day-to-day,” but Nagy added that Wednesday’s practice was “a step in the right direction.”

While the Bears said replacing Trubisky with Chase Daniel last week against the Rams was only because of the injury, Trubisky was playing at a level that made a conspiracy theory easy to believe. But if he’s working this week, they’re clearly hoping he can bounce back this week against the Giants.