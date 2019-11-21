Myles Garrett on Mason Rudolph: “I know what I heard”

Getty Images

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett seems upset that his allegation that Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph used a racial slur became public, but Garrett is standing by it.

Garrett released a statement saying he believed everything he said in appealing his suspension would remain private, but he also said “I know what I heard” regarding his claim that Rudolph used a slur.

“I was assured that the hearing was space that afforded the opportunity to speak openly and honestly about the incident that led to my suspension,” Garrett said. “This was not meant for public dissemination, or was it a convenient attempt to justify my actions or restore my image in the eyes of those I disappointed. I know what I heard. Whether my opponent’s comment was born out of frustration or ignorance, I cannot say. But his actions do not excuse my lack of restraint in the moment, and I truly regret the impact this has had on the league, the Browns and our devoted fans.”

The Browns are throwing their support behind Garrett, who lost his appeal today and claims that he swung Rudolph’s helmet at him only after Rudolph used a racial slur.

“As we’ve consistently stated, our organizational support for Myles will continue,” Browns G.M. John Dorsey said. “He is a man of high character and unquestionable integrity. He was open and honest with us about the incident from the start. He has taken accountability for his actions on Thursday night and this situation will not define him. As an organization, our focus going forward remains on the task at hand, which is preparing for the Miami Dolphins.”