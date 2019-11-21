Myles Garrett’s indefinite suspension upheld

Getty Images

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett‘s bid for a change to his indefinite suspension was unsuccessful.

The NFL announced on Thursday that appeals officer James Thrash ruled that all discipline given to Garrett be upheld. That means Garrett will miss at least the rest of the 2019 season and the expectation is that he’ll have to meet with the league before being reinstated.

The announcement comes a short time after ESPN reported that Garrett alleged at his appeal hearing that Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph used a racial slur. Rudolph has denied that allegation through both his attorney and the Steelers.

Garrett and Rudolph scuffled late in the fourth quarter and Garrett wound up with a suspension after ripping Rudolph’s helmet off and hitting him with it. Rudolph is expected to be fined for his actions in the altercation.