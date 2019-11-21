Nick Foles not going to freak out over Jaguars two-game skid

A two-game losing streak has dropped the Jacksonville Jaguars to 4-6 on the season and has eliminated practically any margin of error the team would have in their pursuit of a playoff berth.

The most recent loss – a 33-13 defeat at the hands of the Indianapolis Colts – was the first game Nick Foles has started at quarterback since the regular season opener when a broken collarbone sidelined him for eight games. It ended up being the second straight game the Jaguars lost by at least 20 points.

The Jaguars may have to win out to have a shot at the postseason. They may be able to drop one game and still have a chance. Regardless, the margin is slim. However, Foles isn’t going to panic as the Jaguars try to get things back on track.

“Not pressing means don’t freak out. I’ll let everyone else freak out. I’m not going to freak out,” Foles said, via the team’s website. “I’m going to continue to come to work. I’m going to continue to believe in my teammates. I don’t come in here and say, ‘Ah, it’s just going to happen.’”