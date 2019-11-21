Phillip Dorsett returns for limited practice

Getty Images

The Patriots were down two wide receivers at Wednesday’s practice, but they got one of them back in a limited capacity on Thursday.

Phillip Dorsett was able to do some work for New England as they continued preparing for this Sunday’s game against the Cowboys. Dorsett suffered a concussion while catching a touchdown pass in last Sunday’s win over the Eagles and will still need to clear the concussion protocol in order to play.

Mohamed Sanu missed his second straight practice due to an ankle injury. A report on Thursday indicated he could miss a couple of weeks as a result of the injury.

Linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley (knee), safety Patrick Chung (heel, chest), safety Nate Ebner (ankle, back), wide receiver Julian Edelman (shoulder), running back Damien Harris (hamstring) and linebacker John Simon (elbow) were also limited participants.