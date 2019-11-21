Quarterback of 0-10 team: “I’ve got to be better”

Ryan Finley may not have been given the best chance for success. The Bengals were winless and without their best offensive player but with a messed-up offensive line when the rookie was given the starting job.

That he hasn’t turned things around isn’t his fault, to say the least. But he’s a good sport, so he owned his part of it anyway.

I’ve got to be better. I don’t think I played well enough for us to win this game,” Finley said, via Tyler Dragon of the Cincinnati Enquirer. “A lot of these NFL games come down to one score, and you need to score in the two-minute situations. Just got to be better, all around.”

Well, perhaps.

Finley is 29-for-61 passing for 282 yards, with a touchdown and two interceptions in two starts. The 47.5 completion percentage is bad, the 4.6 yards per pass attempt is worse, as he’s 1-of-6 on passes beyond 20 yards.

“We are just not getting enough explosive passes, it’s got to be so methodical coming down the field, to get the points, and that has really been the story of our year to an extent. Being explosive down the field and getting those long touchdowns,” rookie coach Zac Taylor said. “It’s not easy, it’s not easy. We are just trying to find ways to give our guys a chance to be explosive and we are going to keep searching.”

But hey, they’re 0-10, so there’s room to develop for the future, so there’s no real reason to not see what they have in the fourth-round pick.

And if it doesn’t work, they’ll have a better chance to draft the next one.

  3. That’s better than the one I’d use, which is, “This is the Bengals, you know?” Props to this guy for being accountable and keeping the seat warm for Joe Burrow.

  6. Whats the bangles thing with red head quarterbacks? I feel like Opie has been at the helm for 20 years now

  7. You really have to wonder if the owner even cares about fielding a decent team. Perhaps the NFL with all their “rules changes” should have a means to compel a flailing owner who routinely puts a poor product on the field to sell the team

  8. He’s trying but he just doesn’t have it.

    The Bengals blew years of opportunity by hanging on to Dalton, they had the defense but he’s just not championship material.

  10. It would be funny if the Bengals draft ahead of the Dolphins and take their QB, so the Dolphins tanked nor nothing.

  11. Blame the Bengals GM and owner they drank the McVay cool-aid that any whoever coached with McVay is the second coming of someone like Lombardi or Belichek so they must hire him no matter he had no real experience. As it turns out McVay’s revolutionizing offense was a one trick pony that was exposed now he is clueless how to change and forgot the O-line. The Bengals should have the number one pick, can the coach, dump Andy and hire someone other then the flavor of the month offensive coordinator, but this is the Bengals so they will copy Lamar and draft someone like Hurts because he can run the ball and ignore the fact that he is not a great passer.

