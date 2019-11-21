Report: Myles Garrett alleged Mason Rudolph used racial slur during appeal

Posted by Josh Alper on November 21, 2019, 1:37 PM EST
Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph spoke to reporters on Wednesday for the first time since being hit in the head with his own helmet by Browns defensive end Myles Garrett near the end of the Week 11 game between the teams.

While Rudolph tried to rip Garrett’s helmet off as the two scuffled and is expected to be fined, he said he “definitely didn’t say anything” to enflame the situation ahead of getting hit with his helmet. Garrett reportedly argued otherwise during the appeal of his indefinite suspension on Wednesday.

According to a report from ESPN, Garrett accused Rudolph of using a racial slur during his initial comments at the appeal hearing overseen by appeals officer James Thrash. Thrash, who is jointly appointed by the NFL and NFLPA, reportedly “remained stoic and took copious notes” as Garrett spoke and then asked how Garrett would act differently in the future.

Garrett has made no public mention of Rudolph saying anything that provoked his response. He did apologize to Rudolph in a statement released last Friday. A previous report about Garrett’s appeal indicated it was focused on a suspension given to former Texans defensive lineman Antonio Smith for swinging his helmet at an opponent. Smith did not make contact and was suspended for two preseason games and one regular season game.

Rudolph’s attorney issued a strong denial of Garrett’s claim, which he called “reckless and shameful.” Steelers spokesman Burt Lauten released a statement as well.

“Mason vehemently denies the report of being accused of using a racial slur during the incident Thursday night in Cleveland,” Lauten said. “He will not discuss this accusation any further and his focus remains on preparation for Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.”

It’s not clear if on-field mics caught any exchange between the two players or if any such recordings have been consulted as part of the disciplinary process. A ruling on Garrett’s appeal is expected in the near future.

69 responses to “Report: Myles Garrett alleged Mason Rudolph used racial slur during appeal

  9. Neither I — or the 100 commenters to follow — know if this is true or not. But it certainly seems logical that if Garrett felt a racial comment by Rudolph was what triggered his actions he would have come out with this a week ago.

  10. what a joke…my guess is no one else other than Garrett heard this alleged slur…if anyone did my guess would be Richard Sherman heard it from another stadium lol…

  11. If it can be proven he said that then they can fine or suspend him. But you can’t bash guys’ heads in with their helmets no matter what they say to you.

  13. I’m not quite ready to call him Jussie 2.0, but it would shock me if he said that loud enough for Garrett to hear him, on a football field with all that noise, and no one else heard it.

  14. Regardless, Mason partly pulled off Garrett’s helmet which alone partly excuses Garrett’s subsequent actions. Fine all of them, plus Mason and other Steelers 1 game, Garrett maybe 2.

  15. If this is true,and I don’t believe that it is,why did Garrett apologize to Rudolph? Of course he’s going to say anything that might get his suspension reduced. That’s a serious accusation.

  16. The NFL should give both players the same punishment. Keep in mind that Rudolph started the whole situation.

  18. So a week passes, and how this comes out. Why not state in the post-game interview? A weak attempt to garner some pity. I have lost all respect for Garrett, if I had any to left to lose.

  19. Saw this coming. It’s his only card to play.

    As for those saying Garrett has never acted like this before, you are misinformed. He is one of the league leaders in late hits and questionable plays. He’s not quite at the Burfict level. He’s more at the Suh level. But fact is he’s no angel with a clean record

  23. He’s just figured out there was raćial slur thrown at him.
    How come it’s just come out during his appeal, he’s a liar.
    Trying to get a reduced suspension, good way to get it by saying that.
    What a looser. Have a nice vacation Myles.

  27. Josina Anderson should be fired for race baiting…she tweeted this than deleted it sundaay night right after it happened then a week later a “source” tells her garrett claimed this…. if you can’t see through this bs…. gimmie a break..

  28. I think almost everyone seeing this story will call B.S. If Garrett had immediately come out and said this it would have been much more believable, now a week later he suddenly brings up an incident that would torpedo a person’s career. BS. Be a man and take responsibility.

  31. Interesting how this never came up before the hearing. I’m open to evidence but I think Garrett is lying to justify his behavior. Its yet another blow to rudolf, but this time it’s his reputation. It’s a claim that carries such a stench that cant be cleaned. If this cant be proven I hope he gets suspended well into next year.

  32. Why is it that the N-word carries so much weight when so many other groups have been oppressed throughout time and also have been called derogatory terms. I will never understand. Not at all saying it is right to use any word against a portion of the population, but it is almost as if the N-word can be used to justify anything, while other words are just words.

  34. It might have been believable a week ago. Also he didn’t mention that to any of his team mate. So why should anyone take him seriously? Sounds like he’s playing the race card to save face and all the money he’s about to lose. Might cost him more if he is found to be lying. Plus there are mics all over that field.

  35. There were 3 other guys within an earshot so it should be pretty easy to prove if he is lying. If Garrett is lying he should be suspended for all of 2020 for slandering a mans name/reputation in an effort to explain his tantrum and get a less severe penalty.

  36. Even if he were to say that, it doesn’t justify the violence. If he did say that, I also highly doubt three big offensive linemen in the vicinity would come to his defense so quickly.

  39. So he told absolutely NO ONE about it.. not a ref.. or team mate… or,,, a coach or a friend, this despite the entire media frenzy literally thousands of reporters, officials, coaches, players etc, that occurred IMMEDIATELY following the melee – and continuing for several days thereafter.

    …until now.

  40. When in doubt always play the race card. Did he whisper it in his ear knowing anything said out loud would also be heard by his own black teammates? No proof of course but Rudolph will now be known as a racist instead of just the crappy quarterback that he is. Garrett is just an awful person

  41. Cop shoots unarmed man in back: “I’m waiting for the facts”

    Someone claims another person called them a slur: “Ohhh give me a BREAK!!”

    Timing is extremely suspect, but that’s literally all any of us know.

  44. Reporter: Is it true you used a racial slur?
    Mason: We are on to Cincinnati
    Reporter: are yo…
    Mason: We are on to Cincinnati

  45. Hard to believe but should be possible to check out based on video technology. There are a lot of close up shots of the tackle and subsequent assault. If it’s demonstrated that his claim is bs Garrett should be gone for all next season as well.

  46. Let’s say it’s true, that Rudolph DID use a racial slur
    WHY are we only hearing about it now, a week later??
    Garrett has had PLENTY of opportunities to mention it

    Did he wait & only mention it in the appeal hearing thinking it would NOT be made public?? Hmmmm

    Sorry Myles, I don’t buy it! IF that were true, you would have been screaming your head off from the jump
    You would have told the media, your coach, your teammates, etc
    But you DIDNT…and now your claim cannot be taken seriously

  47. Did he forget Maurkice Pouncey is Black and is serving a 3 Game suspension for defending Rudolph. I’m pretty sure if Rudolph is racist Pouncey would sit there with a Big Bowl of popcorn and watch.Be a Man say sorry and move on

  49. LOL. Sure Myles. 5 Days pass, you apologize, but say zilch about a racial slur until your agent advises you to remember “anything” that provoked you?? Maybe Myles got hit in the head w/ a helmet??

  50. I don’t really blame Garrett for using this an excuse. In America in 2019 you can get out of a lot of trouble by labeling somebody a racist, and you generally don’t need evidence. People hear the accusation and all of a sudden lose the ability to reason or fact find. I think the fact that he has already issued a public apology to Rudolph tells us everything we need to know about whether or not a racial slur was used.

  53. I feel like everyone else who’s ommented so far….Myles had the full media platform after the game in which he apologized for his conduct to Rudolf and he said nothing about racial slurs. I feel like saying “You waited until you testified before a hearing officer to bring this up?”,

    But you have to at least investigate this allegation. It’s serious. Thrash has to do his due diligence: Determine if anyone was miked up, listen to their helmet conversations, rewatch the incident, interview those in close proximity to Garrett and Rudolf. This will certainly delay the final resolution of all this.

  54. Never seen him act like that before, well it wasn’t as violent or after the whistle but, for the second time vs the Jets he jumped offsides and planted the QB. Second one he put him out for the season. Both penalties, both times he was offside.
    I know it’s different but is it?

  55. Wow, only now does Garrett come out with this when he is appealing his suspension? He never mentioned it before. And none of the other players around him on either team mentioned it. If it happened you’d think it would have been the first thing he said about it, not a week later.

  57. How convenient this just pops up now. If anything was truly uttered you’d think that Garrett would have revealed it from the jump. This is merely an underhanded tactic to deflect inexcusable blame from himself….Ray Charles can see that!

  58. Yeah because if it is true that he used a slur, then Garrett was right to slam his helmet into Rudolph? ok

    whynotjustadmitit says:
    November 21, 2019 at 1:54 pm
    Cop shoots unarmed man in back: “I’m waiting for the facts”

    Someone claims another person called them a slur: “Ohhh give me a BREAK!!”

    Timing is extremely suspect, but that’s literally all any of us know.

  61. I hope they find audio so all you people thinking he’d pull the race card will shut your mouths. I don’t see him pulling a card so much as waiting to a formal setting to release the information. some of y’all are quick to butthurt. If the sun shines your soft arses might melt. If he did use a slur I hope he remembers that Mario esc bounce his head did when that helmet connected.

  62. Annnnnd there it is.

    When it doubt, throw it out there knowing that so many will immediately believe it despite how ridiculous it sounds coming out this long after the fact.

    Gotta love 2019!

  63. “As for those saying Garrett has never acted like this before, you are misinformed. He is one of the league leaders in late hits and questionable plays.”…

    Yeah. Somebody ask Trevor Siemian hows the rehab coming. Garrett knew what he was doing when he tackled Siemian to the ground more than once after the ball was in the air. History just keeps repeating itself with this guy.

