Report: NFL had no recorded sound from the field in Cleveland

Getty Images

During his appeal hearing Wednesday, Myles Garrett accused Mason Rudolph of a racial slur. Rudolph “vehemently denied” using a racial slur in a statement Thursday.

The NFL investigated Garrett’s claim using the game officials’ report and all camera angles. It did not, however, have any recorded sound at its disposal, Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com reports.

The NFL announced it found no evidence to support Garrett’s claim after appeals officer James Thrash upheld Garrett’s indefinite suspension.

Referee Clete Blakeman, who was in close proximity to Garrett and Rudolph as the fight began, said in the officials’ report he did not hear a racial slur, according to Cabot.

Interior offensive linemen were mic’d up during the game, but that audio is not recorded, per Cabot. There also was no audio available from any of the Fox Sports cameras.

Garrett tweeted a statement Thursday night, saying, “I know what I heard.”