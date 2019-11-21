Report: Seahawks will place Ed Dickson back on injured reserve

Getty Images

The Seahawks activated tight end Ed Dickson from injured reserve Wednesday. He returned to the injury report Thursday as a non-participant because of his knee injury.

Now comes word from Jeremy Fowler of ESPN that the Seahawks will return Dickson to IR before he ever plays a game this season.

Dickson underwent knee surgery in early August and was given a four-to-five week prognosis. The Seahawks designated him to return Oct. 30, opening his three-week window.

The Seahawks have not had luck at the position this season. Will Dissly already is on injured reserve, and Luke Willson missed practice again Thursday with a hamstring injury.

It seems likely the Seahawks will promote tight end Tyrone Swoopes from their practice squad before Sunday’s game.

Cornerback Neiko Thorpe was an addition to injury report Thursday, with the Seahawks listing him as DNP with a groin injury.

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (knee/hip) remained out of practice Thursday, and defensive tackle Jarran Reed (ankle/groin) went from limited Wednesday to sitting out Thursday.