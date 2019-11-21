Report: T.Y. Hilton “good to go”

Getty Images

The Colts left the door open for a return by T.Y. Hilton by declaring him questionable and taking him along to Houston.

Now, we may know why.

According to James Palmer of NFL Network, the Colts wide receiver “believes he’s good to go” tonight.

Considering the Colts struggles moving the ball without him, they’ll welcome back any portion of Hilton. He’s played without practicing before, so that part of it shouldn’t be a concern.

Hilton’s missed the last three games with a calf injury. They’re 1-7 all-time without their leading receiver, and the one was last week against the Jaguars.