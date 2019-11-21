Robert Woods back with Rams, practicing Thursday

Getty Images

The Rams may have both of their starting wide receivers back in action for Monday night’s game against the Rams.

Brandin Cooks is set to return after missing two games with a concussion and head coach Sean McVay said on Thursday that Robert Woods is back with the team. Woods did not play against the Bears last Sunday for personal reasons and was not back with the team when McVay spoke to reporters on Wednesday.

McVay said that Woods will practice with the team on Thursday, but added that his status for the game has yet to be determined.

Woods has 45 catches for 566 yards this season. Last weekend’s game is the only one he has missed this year.