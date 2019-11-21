Ryan Tannehill confident Titans “will find a way to win” when in close games

Getty Images

The Titans have won three of the four games that Ryan Tannehill has started at quarterback this season and none of the three wins have been by more than four points.

Two of those wins have seen the Titans go ahead for good on fourth quarter touchdowns and those experiences have left Tannehill feeling like the team can’t ever be counted out as long as they’re close as time is running out.

“I’d hope that there is a confidence level with me in there,” Tannehill said, via the team’s website. “I know my confidence level in the guys around me is huge. Like I said, there’s a level of confidence there that no matter where we’re at, as long as we’re in striking distance at the end of the game, that we’re going to find a way to win.”

The striking distance part of the equation is a significant one and it was something the Titans failed to do in their first meeting with the Jaguars. They were down 14 points in the first quarter and they piled up nine sacks as the Titans tried to throw their way back into the game.

Tannehill has done better than Marcus Mariota, but that kind of predicament would not do him any favors so a fast start will be essential for the Titans this time.