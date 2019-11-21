Steelers promote Patrick Morris from practice squad

Getty Images

The Steelers need another center with Maurkice Pouncey on the suspended list.

On Thursday, they promoted Patrick Morris from the practice squad to take Pouncey’s spot on the 53-player roster during Pouncey’s two-game absence. Pouncey had his suspension reduced by one game on appeal.

Morris, 24, has never appeared in an NFL game.

He went undrafted out of TCU in 2018. The Steelers signed him as a free agent, cut him out of the 2018 preseason and re-signed him to the pratice squad.

Pittsburgh waived Morris out of training camp this summer, too, and added him back to the practice squad.