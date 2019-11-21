Texans take a 3-0 lead on a 37-yard scoring drive

AP

The Texans entered Thursday’s game having scored 23 points in the first quarter this season. They remain at 23 points in the first quarter this season.

But the Texans got a field goal early in the second quarter.

Ka'imi Fairbairn, who has missed five field goals and five PATs this season, kicked a 35-yard field goal with 13:42 remaining until halftime. It has the Texans on top 3-0.

Officials picked up a flag for an illegal formation on the Colts, but Fox rules analyst Mike Pereira said they should have enforced the penalty. He also questioned whether officials should have called Darius Leonard for leverage by placing his hand on the back of a Texans’ lineman.

The Colts have three penalties for 29 yards as is.

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is 7-for-10 for 61 yards, with DeAndre Hopkins making a toe-tapping, 6-yard catch on third down on the team’s field goal drive.

Jacoby Brissett has completed 5 of 6 passes but for only 25 yards.

The Colts’ possessions have started at their own 25, 1 and 9. The Texans have started at their own 15 and their own 46.