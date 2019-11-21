Will Fuller set to play on Thursday night

Getty Images

The Colts and the Titans each had a wide receiver listed as questionable for Thursday night’s game and it looks like both of them are going to be in the lineup.

Ed Werder of ESPN reports that Texans coach Bill O’Brien told him that Will Fuller will play. Fuller has missed the last three games with a hamstring injury. Fuller has 34 catches for 450 yards and three touchdowns in seven games this season.

An earlier report indicated that Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton will play. Hilton has missed the last three games with a calf injury and has a history of big games against Houston.

The Texans listed cornerback Bradley Roby (hamstring) and safety Tashaun Gipson (back) as questionable to play. If both are out, they’ll be very thin in a secondary that’s already without safety Mike Adams (concussion), cornerback Lonnie Johnson (ankle) and safety Justin Reid (concussion, shoulder) for Thursday night.