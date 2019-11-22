49ers list George Kittle, Emmanuel Sanders as questionable

Getty Images

Tight end George Kittle was back at practice on Thursday after missing the last two games with ankle and knee injuries and he said after the session that he’s hopeful he’ll be able to play against the Packers on Sunday night.

That hope remains alive on Friday. Kittle was listed as questionable on the team’s final injury report of the week. The game is on Sunday night, so it may still be a while before there’s a definitive answer about his availability.

The same is true for a pair of 49ers wide receivers. Deebo Samuel (shoulder) and Emmanuel Sanders (ribs) followed the same path as Kittle by returning to practice after sitting out on Wednesday.

While the 49ers are holding out hope for those three, things aren’t looking so good for running back Matt Breida (ankle) or kicker Robbie Gould (quad). They’re both listed as doubtful, which leaves them likely to wind up with defensive end Dee Ford (quad, hamstring) and left tackle Joe Staley (finger) on the inactive list.