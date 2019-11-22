A.J. Green officially out again

Getty Images

The Bengals handed in their 11th list injury designations on Friday and wide receiver A.J. Green has been ruled out for the 11th time.

Given the 10 missed games and Green’s lack of practice time, the wideout’s absence from the lineup was always the expected outcome on Friday. Nearly four months after initially hurting his ankle, head coach Zac Taylor said that Green still isn’t able to go full speed.

“We don’t want push anybody along that’s not ready to go,” Taylor said, via Ben Baby of ESPN.com. “We just want to make sure he’s ready to play full speed and healthy and give his best effort.”

At this point, the only real surprise regarding Green would be if he played a game. Taylor said the team isn’t ready to rule Green out for the year, although there’s not much time before the calendar will take care of that for them.