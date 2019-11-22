Brett Rypien will serve as Broncos’ backup quarterback this week

Getty Images

The Broncos will have Brett Rypien serve as the backup quarterback to Brandon Allen again this week, Vic Fangio announced at his press conference.

“It’s not official, but I’ll tell you it’s Rypien,” Fangio said Friday, via Nicki Jhabvala of TheAthletic.com.

Rookie Drew Lock returned to practice Nov. 12 after missing most of the season with a thumb injury. That opened the 21-day window for Lock’s return.

“Again, he’s not getting a ton of reps,” Fangio said of Lock, via Jeff Legwold of ESPN. “The offense is getting more plays in practice than the defense is to facilitate that somewhat. He’s definitely doing good when you factor in that he hasn’t done anything since whatever in August. Is he ready? I don’t know that he’ll ever be ready, ready in the next few weeks based up his lack of practice.”

Allen has started the past two games, throwing three touchdowns and an interception.