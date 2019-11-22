Broncos release Orson Charles, promote Ahmad Gooden

Getty Images

The Broncos are promoting outside linebacker Ahmad Gooden from the practice squad, Nicki Jhabvala of TheAthletic.com reports.

The Broncos have ruled out linebacker Justin Hollins (hamstring) for Sunday’s game.

Gooden, 24, was an undrafted rookie who played along the defensive line at Samford.

He appeared in 46 games for the Bulldogs, making 273 tackles, 22 sacks, five pass breakups, two forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries.

Gooden has never played a regular-season game.

The Broncos released fullback/tight end Orson Charles in a corresponding move.

Charles’ stay in Denver was not long. He signed Tuesday after the Broncos lost fullback Andy Janovich to an elbow injury.