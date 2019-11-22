Browns promote a pair of defensive linemen

Getty Images

The Browns are down three defensive linemen for Sunday’s game against the Dolphins, so they turned to the practice squad on Friday to round out the group.

The team announced that they have promoted defensive tackle Brandin Bryant and defensive end Porter Gustin from the practice squad. They’ll fill the roster spots that opened up when defensive end Myles Garrett and defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi were suspended.

Ogunjobi will return next week, but Garrett will miss the rest of the 2019 season. In addition to missing those two, the Browns will also play without defensive end Olivier Vernon due to a knee injury.

Bryant spent time with the Seahawks and Jets before going to the CFL. He signed to the practice squad after spending the summer with the Browns.

Gustin was undrafted this year and failed to make the Saints out of camp. He signed with the Browns a couple of weeks ago.