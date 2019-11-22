Bucs getting some pass-rushers healthy

Getty Images

The Buccaneers are gradually getting healthier on defense.

The team has ruled out two players for Sunday’s game against the Falcons (outside linebacker Anthony Nelson and cornerback M.J. Stewart), but they’re getting some more players back on the field.

Carl Nassib is going to be back this week, after missing the last two weeks with a groin injury and creating a bit of a shortage at outside linebacker. He’s still listed as questionable but is expected to play.

Fellow pass-rusher Jason Pierre-Paul doesn’t have an injury designation after practicing fully Friday. He missed Wednesday’s practice with a knee issue.