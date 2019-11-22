C.J. Mosley still hopes to return this season

Posted by Josh Alper on November 22, 2019, 4:23 PM EST
Linebacker C.J. Mosley was ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Raiders with the groin injury that has ruined his first season with the Jets.

Mosley got hurt while playing well in the season opener and dressed for one other game in Week Seven before heading back to the sidelines. The team has resisted shutting Mosley down and Mosley said on Friday that he still harbors hope of making it back to the field this season.

Mosley recently had a platelet-rich plasma injection in hopes of helping the injury and said he expects to know soon if it will provide a path back to active duty.

“I’m trying to do everything I can to avoid surgery and play,” Mosley said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN.com. “Worst-case scenario: I’ll have to get surgery if next week doesn’t go well.”

Mosley signed a five-year deal with the Jets this offseason and it feels more likely than not that they’ll need to wait until 2020 to see any return on their $85 million investment.

  1. Such a shame to lose him and Avery Williamson in the same season. Kinda crazy to think the Jets are #1 against the run, even without those guys though.

    Maybe because teams do not need to run the ball to beat the Jest??? I don’t knoww…Stats could be misleading sometimes. Just sayin!!!

  3. Loved the fact that the Ravens unloaded Mosely who was a huge liability in pass coverage and the Jets got stuck with paying him $85 million for one game. Bwahahahaha. Our defense is immensely better with him not being here.
    Whether we get a compensation pick for him or not is immaterial. Plus we will have $81 million in cap space next year to sign Marcus Peters and Judon. Losing Suggs, who is also insured, and Weddle, who is definitely finished, has also been a huge plus.

