Cordy Glenn will start at left tackle Sunday

Cordy Glenn, who has yet to play this season, apparently is out of the Bengals’ doghouse.

He is expected to start at left tackle for the Bengals on Sunday, Tyler Dragon of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Glenn has taken first-team reps all week.

Glenn was diagnosed with a concussion during the Bengals’ second preseason game on Aug. 15. The Bengals announced he was cleared from concussion protocol on Oct. 16.

Glenn, though, didn’t feel healthy to play, prompting an argument with an assistant coach. The Bengals fined him $200,000, per Dragon, and suspended Glenn for one game.

Glenn asked for his release, but the Bengals didn’t budge.

He practiced the three weeks following his suspension, but the Bengals made him a healthy scratch the past three games.

It appears, though, that Glenn’s 2019 debut will happen this week.