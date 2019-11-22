DeAndre Hopkins: Awesome to have 1-2 punch with Will Fuller

Getty Images

The Texans got wide receiver Will Fuller back in the lineup on Thursday night after three games on the sideline with a hamstring injury and the impact of his return on the offense was noticeable.

Fuller caught seven passes for 140 yards in the 20-17 victory over the Colts and his presence helped the offense even when the ball went elsewhere. DeAndre Hopkins said in a postgame interview on NFL Network that Fuller’s presence helps him out a lot because defenses have too many things to stop.

Hopkins’s six catches for 94 yards and two touchdowns are evidence of how much Fuller’s presence helped as the Texans moved into the top spot in the AFC South.

“Will’s one of the fastest guys in the NFL, I think that speaks for itself, the way he can stretch the field and make plays like he did today,” Hopkins said in his postgame press conference. “Will’s a great guy, came back from injury, made plays for us when we needed him today, to have that 1-2 punch is awesome.”

Talent has never been the question with Fuller, but availability has been an issue throughout his career. If he can keep it from being an issue the rest of this season, the Texans offense should continue to be a tough one to stop.