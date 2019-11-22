Delanie Walker doubtful to play for Titans

Getty Images

The Titans started the practice week with some encouraging injury news as four starters were on the field after missing the team’s final game before their Week 11 bye.

Three of those players are set to play against the Jaguars on Sunday. Tight end Delanie Walker is the fourth player in that group and he is listed as doubtful to play. Walker has missed the last three games with an ankle injury.

“Yeah, I would say maybe it would be better to be on the cautious side, yes,” Walker said, via the team’s website. “I am getting close. I am on the field and that is always a good thing when you can run. But I don’t want any setbacks so we’ll see what happens.”

Defensive tackle Jurrell Casey (shoulder), wide receiver Corey Davis (hip) and linebacker Jayon Brown (groin) all avoided injury designations and should be in the lineup this weekend.