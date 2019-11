Getty Images

The Falcons waived offensive guard Sean Harlow on Friday, according to the NFL’s official transactions report.

They had promoted Harlow from the practice squad on Nov. 9.

He played one offensive snap against the Panthers on Sunday, which is his only career action.

Harlow, 24, entered the league as a fourth-round choice of the Falcons in 2017. He had a brief stint with the Colts before returning to Atlanta.