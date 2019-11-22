Giants anticipate three to be cleared from concussion protocol

Getty Images

The Giants are going to have a busy afternoon at the independent neurologist’s office.

According to Art Stapleton of the NorthJersey.com, Giants coach Pat Shurmur said all signs point to three of his players being cleared from the concussion protocol today, which will enable them to play Sunday against the Bears.

Wide receiver Sterling Shepard, cornerback Janoris Jenkins, and left tackle Nate Solder are awaiting final clearance, after practicing this week.

Shepard has missed the last five games because of his brain injury.

Tight ends Evan Engram and Rhett Ellison are still out for Sunday’s game.