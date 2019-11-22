Hue Jackson thinks NFL personnel people had real interest in Kaepernick

Posted by Michael David Smith on November 22, 2019, 11:05 AM EST
The coach who was slated to run Colin Kaepernick’s workout at the Falcons’ facility believes personnel people in attendance were genuinely interested in seeing what Kaepernick could do.

“There’s no question in my mind that that was the case, that the people who were there were there for that reason, that they were going to do everything they could to create the right environment for him to show his best,” former Browns and Raiders coach Hue Jackson said today on ESPN.

After Kaepernick decided to conduct his own workout at an Atlanta-area high school, Jackson did not attend. He said he didn’t even find out it was moving until 10 minutes before the workout had originally been scheduled to start, at 3 p.m.

“About 2:50 for me I knew for sure it wasn’t happening,” Jackson said.

Jackson said that he had been in contact with Kaepernick’s agent — though not Kaepernick himself — and had no indication that the workout might get called off. Jackson, who told Kaepernick before the 2011 NFL draft that there was a good chance Jackson’s Raiders would draft him, said he still thinks highly of Kaepernick and would like to see him get a workout with an NFL team.

  2. Hue Jackson seems slightly delusional and at a minimum out of touch with reality judging from his comments when he was a head coach. It seems strangely fitting that Jackson was the one to oversee this workout. I tend to think even he couldn’t mess up something like a workout but I guess he didn’t get the chance.

  3. Of course they do! These people are always looking for talent. They want to win.

    Antonio Brown gets hired. All the other guys who kneeled got hired. If you can just play well and not be a liability to a team, and will work for what they offer you, you’ll get hired.

    I think if Kaepernick was willing to just put his nose to the grindstone, take the backup role that’s offered to him, and not try to be the focus of attention, he’d be working too.

    The problem as I see it is he can’t seem to separate his icon-self from his employee-self. He’s got the cache to be able to just play football and then do all the social/celebrity/media work outside of it, but he chooses not to. He can’t resist making every moment about the issues, and constantly attacking the league.

    His actions seem to indicate he can’t accept being less than a star, and high-paid starter, in order to re-enter the league. That simply isn’t engaging with reality.

  4. Could have had a decent career as a back up QB but instead he decided to turn himself into a marketing nightmare. Everything that happened to CK’s football was entirely of his own doing. AB is a butt head but is also a HOF caliber WR. He will get a job soon. But if you are an average player (at best) you can’t create grief for your employer by alienating a large segment of the fan base because you can easily be replaced. Time to dust off that college degree.

