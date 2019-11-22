Jadeveon Clowney had “off-campus treatment” for hip Friday

Getty Images

While receiver Tyler Lockett appears good to go for Sunday, the Seahawks might be without Jadeveon Clowney. The team lists the defensive end and cornerback Neiko Thorpe as questionable, with tight end Luke Willson (hamstring) doubtful.

Clowney has not practiced this week because of hip and foot injuries. He was away from the team Friday getting treatment for the hip issue, Pete Carroll said.

“He’s questionable at this point with a sore hip. He had a little off-campus treatment. We’ll see how he is on game day,” Carroll said, via Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio KJR and PFT.

Carroll said Clowney felt the injury out of the game against the 49ers. The team had an off week last week.

The Seahawks expect Clowney to be a game-day decision, assuming everything checked out Friday.

“We’re checking him out, making sure he’s OK,” Carroll said.