Jordan Howard still not cleared, WRs getting closer

Getty Images

The Eagles are scrambling for help on offense this week, which may require some players to be on the field at something less than 100 percent.

With injury issues abounding, Eagles coach Doug Pederson told reporters that wide receivers Alshon Jeffery and Nelson Agholor were trending in the right direction, with a suggestion they’re close whether they know it or not.

“Sometimes you gotta play a little banged up,” Pederson said, via Les Bowen of the Philadelphia Daily News.

That’s likely as much of a statement about the rest of the Eagles wideouts as Jeffery and Agholor’s condition. Jeffery was inactive last week against the Patriots because of an ankle injury, while Agholor picked up a knee injury.

They’re also thin in the backfield, as running back Jordan Howard still hasn’t been cleared for contact. Howard has practiced on a limited basis this week because of his shoulder injury.

The Eagles signed Jay Ajayi late last week, and activated him, but he didn’t play. With a week to get up to speed, that could change this week, whether Howard’s able to go or not.

There’s also right tackle Lane Johnson, who remains in the concussion protocol.