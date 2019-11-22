Josh Johnson, Taylor Heinicke assigned to XFL teams

Getty Images

Quarterback Josh Johnson has spent time with 13 NFL teams and one UFL team while also briefly being tied to an AAF team earlier this year.

He’s set to spend time in another league come 2020. The XFL announced on Friday that Johnson has been assigned to the Los Angeles Wildcats ahead of the league’s inaugural season.

The league also announced that former Vikings and Panthers quarterback Taylor Heinicke has been assigned to the St. Louis Battlehawks and that Chase Litton has been assigned to the Seattle Dragons.

“Our coaches and scouts are continuing to identify the very best talent available to the XFL and our teams, which elevates the level of competition,” XFL Commissioner and CEO Oliver Luck said in a statement. “We are excited to welcome these three talented quarterbacks to our league and look forward to minicamp when our teams get on the field and competition begins.”

The league is set to hold minicamps next month and all eight of the league’s teams will hold training camp in Houston in January. The first weekend of games are set for February 8 and 9, which is the weekend after the Super Bowl.