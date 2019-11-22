Matthew Stafford ruled out for third straight week

Getty Images

Neither the Lions nor quarterback Matthew Stafford have said anything about Stafford missing the rest of the regular season, but the idea of shutting him down because of a back injury is going to remain on the table for the near future.

The Lions have ruled Stafford out of Sunday’s game against Washington. It is the third straight game that Stafford has missed after running up a streak of 136 consecutive starts for Detroit.

Stafford said this week that there’s no firm timeline for his recovery and that the team’s fading playoff hopes wouldn’t factor into his decision about returning to play this season.

Jeff Driskel will start again for the Lions with David Blough serving as his backup. The Lions will be back on the field on Thanksgiving and Stafford’s lack of practice time would seem to make it likely that he’ll run his streak of missed starts to four next Thursday.