Mitchell Trubisky set to start on Sunday

After Mitchell Trubisky was pulled from last Sunday’s loss to the Rams late in the fourth quarter, Bears head coach Matt Nagy said that the quarterback hurt his hip and would start against the Giants this week if healthy.

Trubisky was a full participant in practice all three days this week and Friday’s injury report doesn’t include an injury designation for Sunday. That puts him on track to start on Sunday at Soldier Field.

The Giants have been one of the worst defensive teams in the league this season, so Trubisky should have a chance to bounce back from a poor game against Los Angeles. His overall results this season suggest that fluctuations in the level of the opposing defense may not wind up mattering all that much.

The Bears ruled out linebacker Danny Trevathan (elbow) and tight end Adam Shaheen (foot) while linebacker Isaiah Irving (quad) is listed as questionable.