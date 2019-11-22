NFL’s conclusion on Myles Garrett’s claim of a slur overlooks one key piece of evidence

Posted by Mike Florio on November 22, 2019, 1:05 PM EST
Getty Images

Regarding Browns defensive end Myles Garrett‘s claim that Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph uttered a racial slur before last Thursday night’s melee, the NFL has said, “We looked into it and found no such evidence.”

Actually, there is evidence. The evidence comes from the version of the events shared by Garrett.

At a time when so many inaccurate things are being said by folks who know better about “hearsay,” Garrett hearing Rudolph say a slur becomes direct evience that Rudolph used a slur.

The more accurate explanation would be that the league found no corroboration of Garrett’s claim. But that doesn’t make Garrett’s claim inaccurate.

And finding no corroboration is a far cry from finding evidence that debunks Garrett claim.

If the league truly wanted to get to the bottom of this one, it would be easy to at least try. Bring Garrett and Rudolph to New York (or travel to them), grill them separately, and then make a decision. That’s what the league recently did in the Antonio Brown case, where one side claims one thing and the other contends the exact opposite.

One side is right, and one side is wrong. A skilled interrogator would have as good a chance as anyone at getting to the truth.

The broader question is whether the league wants to get to the truth, or whether the league simply prefers that it go away.

The league beefed up its enforcement of rules against the use of slurs several years ago. Only a small handful of players have fined since then.

Permalink 21 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

21 responses to “NFL’s conclusion on Myles Garrett’s claim of a slur overlooks one key piece of evidence

  1. Yes, but that “evidence’ is worthless as it is clear “Jussie” Garrett made it up.

    I hope he gets sued for the assault with the helmet and the attempted character assasination.

  2. Far be it for me to say because I am not a football player.

    But as a black male, if someone used a racial slur towards me, the only course of action that I really have is to just smile and move on. Yes, I could choose to “keep it real” but any aggressive action I take would not end well for me.

  3. The Rooneys will never let anything that might reflect bad on the organization happen from here on in. The narrative is exactly where they want it, with Tomlin firing a very weak broadside after the fact saying ” I don’t think we did anything to start it”. Mike, please stop ignoring that the league is stonewalling the punishment of Rudolph. Why? He’s not some minor player who came off the sidelines to join the fight.

  5. One side is right, and one side is wrong. A skilled interrogator would have as good a chance as anyone at getting to the truth.
    —–
    It’s also possible that both sides could be partially right and partially wrong. I find that often times the truth is somewhere in the middle when you have opposing perspectives.

  6. Evidence is verifiable. If a thing can’t be proven as fact, it’s not evidence. Otherwise it’s either opinion or testimony. Neither of which is evidence.

  7. Honestly does it matter?

    Should players get suspended for using the n-word now? No.

    Is he now indemnified because a slur was used? Also no.

    Should Rudolph have been suspended for his actions we saw on replay? Absolutely.

    One action doesn’t justify or belittle the other.

  8. Quite obviously he said something. How else does one explain Garrett’s seemingly unhinged action? Besides, it’s the seriousness of the charge that matters and we have an obligation to believe the victim of racism when serious charges such as this are leveled. I mean, why would he lie?

  9. There’s no word more incendiary, yet somehow no one heard it but him. And it took him days to tell anyone. This just doesn’t pass the smell test.

  10. Yes, let’s set a precedent where any team’s QB can have his week disrupted with a lengthy interview process out of state.

    I can already see the wheels spinning amongst the Jets, Colts, and Ravens front office.

  11. There is no debate. The NFL and Garrett got so lucky that Rudolph wasn’t seriously injured. If the crown of the helmet had hit Rudolph in the nose or forehead, you could be talking about a life changing, disabling injury or worse. We all could have witnessed him kill someone on National Television. That is the only issue. That cannot stand whether something was said or not. He is only being defended because Rudolph wasn’t seriously injured.

  12. Mason Rudolph has probably been playing football since he was around 6-years-old. Is there even ONE instance when he has used a racial slur? EVER? EVEN ONCE? Or did he wait until a Thursday night game in his 2nd NFL season to use it for the FIRST TIME EVER on Myles Garrett?

  14. It doesn’t matter and it doesn’t change anything. The NFL didn’t say that’s its not possible. They just said they didn’t find evidence. By that they mean evidence that could stand up in any court. But none of that matters anyway. Let’s say Rudolph did use a racial slur. Does that mean at any time in the future, a Browns’ opponent just has to use a racial slur to get the Browns’ best player ejected from the game? Hey, the guy walking down the sidewalk just used a racial slur toward me, so I shot him. That sure is a convenient excuse. Even though I have a history of shooting guys for no reason. Myles Garrett had 2 personal fouls against Trevor Siemian, and the 2nd one put Siemian out for the season. Perhaps Siemian used a racial slur too. Just stop with all this nonsense. People have to take responsibility for their actions. Excuses are a dime a dozen. It would be pretty naïve to think that no player in NFL history has ever uttered a racial slur toward another, but this is the first time I’ve ever seen a guy yank a helmet off another player and crack him over the head with it. Myles Garrett should be banned for life.

  15. Why is Garrett the only one who heard it? All those players and officials right there. Why did he keep it a secret until his hearing? Now he won’t just be regarded as a dirty player. He’ll be looked at as a liar too…

  16. I have evidence he didn’t say it. Madon Rudolph says he didn’t so that’s evidence enough. Fabrications to justify criminal acts is not evidence in any sense. This is the dumbest thing ever written and shocked you write it. When you were a lawyer is this how how defended your clients? No wonder you don’t practice law anymore.

  18. I still think Rudolph was dumb to go running after Garrett after his helmet was off. If someone has a weapon and you don’t then you don’t go chasing after someone. If a racial slur was made which is unclear then don’t we still need to restrain the use of force.
    Everyone in this group just acted stupidly.

  20. Please don’t allow racism to overshadow an act that could have ended a person’s life(et alone his career). For any person to entertain a remark stated as justification for a brutal assault is ridiculous. Black, white, Hispanic , regardless, during the heat of a battle( game), many comments are made by multiple players. That is called competition! Football is not a sport played by gentle men but rather warriors battling in a contact environment. Garrett should be gone, this is not an isolated event but rather a pattern.

  21. Now the standard has gone from innocent until proven guilty to you must prove you never called him a name under skilled interrogation by a lawyer presumably known as Torquemada or Schiff.

    Rudolph doesn’t have to prove he didn’t call Garrett a rude name to justify Garrett’s correct suspension for clubbing Rudolph over the head. In fact, if I were Rudolph I would sure Garrett for defamation. But, I understand why that may not be a wise move with both being members of the same union.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!