Nike omits team name from Washington “Salute to Serivice” gear

AP

The 2019 “Salute to Service” hoodies have appeared this month, with 32 versions bearing NFL team names and logos.

Well, 31.

According to the Washingtonian, via Sports Business Daily, the Washington version of the item omits the name of the team. “Washington Football” appears in its place.

“This would be a question for Nike,” Washington spokesperson Sean DeBarbieri told the Washingtonian. “They issue all of the NFL team gear.”

Nike had not responded to a request from the Washingtonian regarding the issue.

The team’s name is a dictionary-defined slur. Many defend the label, arguing that it is not intended to offend Native Americans. Some suggest the term actually honors Native Americans.

Some Native Americans find the term offensive. Native American advocacy groups have been fighting against the term for years, but the efforts to force a name change have not gained traction.