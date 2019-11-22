Panthers getting healthy heading into New Orleans

Getty Images

The Panthers are playing out the season without their starting quarterback, and last week’s loss to the Falcons left them 5-5 and listing.

But at least they’re healthy.

Via Jourdan Rodrigue of TheAthletic.com, the Panthers don’t have any players listed as out for Sunday’s game against the Saints, and just three listed as questionable.

Cornerback Ross Cockrell, and tackles Greg Little and Dennis Daley are listed as questionable, lending some help to areas that have struggled in recent weeks. Cockrell missed last week’s game with a quad injury.