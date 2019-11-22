Richard Sherman named this week’s NFLPA Community MVP

Getty Images

49ers cornerback Richard Sherman made an impact off the field in a couple of ways this week and the NFLPA has recognized him as their weekly Community MVP in response to his efforts.

Sherman donated $5,000 to a Pop Warner team in Compton, California made up of kindergarteners and first graders after hearing of their efforts to raise money to go to Florida for the National Youth Championship. He also promoted their GoFundMe page on social media and the team raised more than $30,000 to pay for the team of 20 to make the trip.

Sherman noted that the Hub City 6U program also has academic standards every player must reach in order to play for the team.

“It’s important to motivate them and make sure they understand that academics is a huge part of life and success moving forward,” Sherman said in a statement. “I didn’t want finances to be the reason they didn’t get a reward for all their hard work and dedication.”

Sherman’s Blanket Coverage Foundation also made donations to three food banks in Seattle and Tacoma this week after hearing that they were running short of supplies with Thanksgiving around the corner. The foundation also recently donated more than $20,000 to the Tacoma School District to retire lunch debt owed by students.

The NFLPA will award $10,000 to his foundation and helped set up a crowdfunding campaign to raise more money. Sherman will join the other weekly winners in being eligible for the Alan Page Community Award at the end of the season.