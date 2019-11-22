Robert Woods appreciative of Rams’ support as he dealt with personal matter

Getty Images

Wide receiver Robert Woods was at Rams practice Thursday after spending several days away from the team while dealing with a personal matter.

Woods’s absence was first noted when he was scratched from last Sunday’s win over the Bears and he didn’t elaborate on what’s been going on when he spoke to reporters after returning to the team. He did say that everyone from the team “reached out” while he was away and that he’s thankful for their support.

“I just appreciate the Rams organization allowing me to deal with my family matters, allowing me to keep this personal . . .felt good to be back out there, being back with the guys and the team. I’m just taking it day by day, working towards being prepared for Monday night,” Woods said, via the Los Angeles Daily News.

Head coach Sean McVay didn’t say Woods would definitely play against the Ravens, but that the veteran wideout has “the ability to play on a short week” if he’s feeling well through the weekend.