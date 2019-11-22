Steelers rule out JuJu Smith-Schuster, James Conner

Getty Images

The chances of Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and running back James Conner playing this week never looked good and they’ve now disappeared entirely.

The Steelers have ruled Smith-Schuster and Conner out for Sunday’s game against the Bengals. They’ll also be without center Maurkice Pouncey as he serves the first game of a two-game suspension for his role in last Thursday’s fight with the Browns.

Smith-Schuster left that game after suffering a concussion and a knee injury on the same play. Wideout Diontae Johnson also suffered a concussion during the game, but is off the injury report and in line to play.

Conner returned against Cleveland after missing two games with a shoulder injury, but re-injured it during the game. Benny Snell is set to return to the backfield after missing three games following knee surgery.