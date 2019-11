Getty Images

The Texans are re-signing defensive end Joel Heath after cutting him Thursday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Heath, who has not played this season, cleared waivers.

The Texans cut him out of the preseason and signed him back Nov. 11. Heath was inactive for last week’s game against the Ravens.

Heath, a former undrafted free agent from Michigan State, played 30 games for the Texans from 2016-18, including five last season. He has 34 tackles and three sacks in his career.