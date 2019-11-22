Tom Brady questionable, after limited practice

Getty Images

Tom Brady was limited in practice Friday. It’s probably not time to panic.

(Actually, it’s never too soon to panic, that’s a proven fact.)

The Patriots listed their quarterback as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Cowboys, after his limited work today. It’s the first time this week he’s been listed on the report.

Of course, he’s also one of 12 Patriots players listed as questionable, all of whom were limited today.

That group includes linebacker Ja'whaun Bentley (knee), tackle Marcus Cannon (illness), safety Patrick Chung (heel/chest), wide receiver Phillip Dorsett (concussion), safety Nate Ebner (ankle/back), wide receiver Julian Edelman (shoulder), running back Damien Harris (hamstring), cornerback Jason McCourty (groin), wide receiver Mohamed Sanu (ankle), defensive end John Simon (elbow), and wide receiver Matthew Slater (hamstring).