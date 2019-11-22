Washington places Vernon Davis on injured reserve

Getty Images

Washington finally placed tight end Vernon Davis on injured reserve.

The move came Friday as the team called up defensive lineman Ryan Bee from the practice squad, JP Finlay of NBCSportsWashington.com reports.

Bee’s promotion adds more doubt to Daron Payne’s status for Sunday. Washington lists Payne as doubtful with an ankle injury after he missed practice all week.

Davis’ season ends with 10 receptions for 123 yards and a touchdown. He was diagnosed with a concussion in Week Four and has not played since.

He turns 36 in January and becomes a free agent in March, so Davis’ football future is in serious doubt.