Week 12 injury report roundup

Week 12 of the 2019 NFL season kicked off on Thursday with a win by the Texans and it continues with 12 more games on Sunday, which means that the 24 teams in those games submitted their final injury reports of the week on Friday.

The teams playing on Monday night won’t release their final injury reports until Saturday and are not listed here.

With that housekeeping out of the way, here are all the injury reports for Sunday.

Steelers at Bengals

The Steelers ruled RB James Conner (shoulder) and WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion, knee) out for Sunday. CB Artie Burns (knee) is listed as questionable.

WR A.J. Green (ankle) and TE Drew Sample (ankle) are out for the Bengals. Wide receivers Stanley Morgan (illness) and WR Auden Tate (concussion) were the only players tagged as questionable.

Buccaneers at Falcons

LB Anthony Nelson (hamstring) and CB M.J. Stewart (knee) won’t be in the Buccaneers lineup. LB Carl Nassib (groin) is their lone questionable player.

Falcons RB Devonta Freeman (foot), TE Austin Hooper (knee) and S Kemal Ishmael (concussion) have been ruled out. DE John Cominsky (ankle), DE Takkarist McKinley (shoulder) and CB Kendall Sheffield (illness) are listed as questionable.

Broncos at Bills

The Broncos ruled LB Justin Hollins (hamstring) out for this weekend. TE Jeff Heuerman (knee), T Ja'Wuan James (knee), LB Joseph Jones (foot), G Ronald Leary (shoulder, neck), C Connor McGovern (back), WR Tim Patrick (shoulder) and G Dalton Risner (ankle) have questionable listings for Sunday.

S Siran Neal (concussion) and T Ty Nsekhe (ankle) are out for the Bills, but everyone else is set to play.

Giants at Bears

Tight ends Rhett Ellison (concussion) and Evan Engram (foot) will not play for the Giants.

Bears TE Adam Shaheen (foot) and LB Danny Trevathan (elbow) are out this Sunday. LB Isaiah Irving (quad) is listed as questionable.

Dolphins at Browns

Dolphins CB Ken Webster (ankle) is considered doubtful for Sunday. DE Taco Charlton (elbow) is listed as questionable.

The Browns ruled out S Eric Murray (knee) and DE Olivier Vernon (knee). LB Joe Schobert (groin) is listed as questionable.

Panthers at Saints

The Panthers listed CB Ross Cockrell (quadricep), G Dennis Daley (groin) and T Greg Little (knee) as questionable. Everyone else on the active roster is considered healthy enough to play.

CB Marshon Lattimore (hamstring) is the only Saints player listed as questionable. WR Deonte Harris (hamstring), RB Zach Line (knee) and G Andrus Peat (forearm) are all out this week.

Raiders at Jets

The Raiders won’t have T David Sharpe (calf). S Lamarcus Joyner (hamstring) is the lone questionable player for Oakland.

LB C.J. Mosley (groin) is the only Jets player ruled out, but S Matthias Farley (quadricep), CB Darryl Roberts (calf) and LB Paul Worrilow (quadricep) are headed for the same place after being listed as doubtful. DE Henry Anderson (shoulder), T Kelvin Beachum (ankle), LB Brandon Copeland (hip, thumb), T Chuma Edoga (ankle), LB Neville Hewitt (neck, knee), G Alex Lewis (elbow, shoulder), DT Steve McLendon (neck) and WR Demaryius Thomas (hamstring) make up a sizable questionable contingent.

Seahawks at Eagles

The Seahawks have a brief injury report. DE Jadeveon Clowney (knee, hip) and CB Neiko Thorpe (groin) are listed as questionable.

It will be game-time decisions for Eagles WR Nelson Agholor (knee), RB Jordan Howard (shoulder) and WR Alshon Jeffery (ankle) after they landed in the questionable category. S Rudy Ford (abdomen) and T Lane Johnson (concussion) won’t play this weekend.

Lions at Washington

Lions QB Matthew Stafford (hip, back) is out for the third straight week. CB Jamal Agnew (ankle), DE Trey Flowers (concussion), DE Da'shawn Hand (ankle), C Frank Ragnow (concussion), and S Tracy Walker (knee) are also out for Detroit. CB Rashaan Melvin (ribs) is listed as questionable.

Washington CB Josh Norman (hamstring), RB Adrian Peterson (toe) and RB Chris Thompson (toe) are listed as questionable for this weekend. DT Da’Ron Payne (ankle) is unlikely to play after drawing a doubtful tag.

Jaguars at Titans

The Jaguars have a one-man injury report and TE Seth DeValve (oblique) has been ruled out.

The Titans have a two-man injury report. G Kevin Pamphile (knee) and TE Delanie Walker (ankle) are listed as doubtful.

Cowboys at Patriots

The Cowboys won’t have LB Leighton Vander Esch (neck). LB Joe Thomas (illness), G Connor Williams (knee) and S Donovan Wilson (illness) drew questionable tags.

QB Tom Brady (elbow) landed on the injury report Friday and is listed as questionable, but he’s expected to play on Sunday. LB Ja'whaun Bentley (knee), T Marcus Cannon (illness), S Patrick Chung (heel, chest), WR Phillip Dorsett (concussion), S Nate Ebner (ankle, back), WR Julian Edelman (shoulder), RB Damien Harris (hamstring), CB Jason McCourty (groin), WR Mohamed Sanu (ankle), DE John Simon (elbow) and WR Matt Slater (hamstring) are also listed as questionable.

Packers at 49ers

Packers G Cole Madison tore his ACL in practice this week and won’t play. TE Robert Tonyan (hip) and RB Dan Vitale (knee) are listed as questionable.

The 49ers are hopeful they’ll have TE George Kittle (knee, ankle), WR Deebo Samuel (shoulder) and WR Emmanuel Sanders (ribs) in the lineup after listing them as questionable. There’s less hope for RB Matt Breida (ankle) and K Robbie Gould (right quadricep) after they got doubtful tags. There’s no hope for DE Dee Ford (quadricep, hamstring) and T Joe Staley (finger) because they’ve been ruled out.