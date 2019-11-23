33 players disciplined for Browns-Steelers fracas

Getty Images

The brawl that erupted in the final moments of last week’s Browns-Steelers game has resulted in a whopping 33 players facing league discipline.

As previously noted, Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was suspended indefinitely, Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey was suspended two games, Browns defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi was suspended one game, Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph was fined $50,000, and the Browns and Steelers were each fined $250,000.

Here is the full list of 33 players who were disciplined:

Tyson Alualu, Steelers: Entering fighting area, $3,507

Mark Barron, Steelers: Entering fighting area, $3,507

Tony Brooks-James, Steelers: Entering fighting area, $3,507

Juston Burris, Browns: Entering fighting area, $3,507

T.J. Carrie, Browns: Entering fighting area, $3,507

Bud Dupree, Steelers: Entering fighting area, $3,507

Terrell Edmunds, Steelers: Entering fighting area, $3,507

Trey Edmunds, Steelers: Entering fighting area, $3,507

Matt Feiler, Steelers: Entering fighting area, $3,507

Minkah Fitzpatrick, Steelers: Entering fighting area, $3,507

Ramon Foster, Steelers: Entering fighting area, $3,507

Myles Garrett, Browns: Unnecessary roughness, Unsportsmanlike conduct, Fighting, Removing Helmet of Opponnent, Using Helmet as Weapon, indefinite unpaid suspension plus $45,623

Mike Hilton, Steelers: Entering fighting area, $3,507

Johnny Holton, Steelers: Entering fighting area, $3,507

Tevin Jones, Steelers: Entering fighting area, $3,507

Kameron Kelly, Steelers: Entering fighting area, $3,507

Jarvis Landry, Browns: Entering fighting area, $3,507

Devaroe Lawrence, Browns: Entering fighting area, $3,507

Larry Ogunjobi, Browns: Unnecessary roughness, One-game unpaid suspension

Maurkice Pouncey, Steelers: Fighting, Two-game unpaid suspension plus $35,096

Sheldrick Redwine, Browns: Entering fighting area, $3,507

Mason Rudolph, Steelers: Unsportsmanlike conduct, $50,000

Jaylen Samuels, Steelers: Entering fighting area, $3,507

Chris Smith, Browns: Entering fighting area, $3,507

Robert Spillane, Steelers: Entering fighting area, $3,507

Cameron Sutton, Steelers: Entering fighting area, $3,507

Chad Thomas, Browns: Entering fighting area, $3,507

Denzel Ward, Browns: Entering fighting area, $3,507

James Washington, Steelers: Entering fighting area, $3,507

T.J. Watt, Steelers: Entering fighting area, $3,507

Greedy Williams, Browns: Entering fighting area, $3,507

Vince Williams, Steelers: Entering fighting area, $3,507

Mack Wilson, Browns: Entering fighting area, $3,507