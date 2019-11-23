33 players disciplined for Browns-Steelers fracas

The brawl that erupted in the final moments of last week’s Browns-Steelers game has resulted in a whopping 33 players facing league discipline.
As previously noted, Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was suspended indefinitely, Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey was suspended two games, Browns defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi was suspended one game, Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph was fined $50,000, and the Browns and Steelers were each fined $250,000.
Here is the full list of 33 players who were disciplined:
Tyson Alualu, Steelers: Entering fighting area, $3,507
Mark Barron, Steelers: Entering fighting area, $3,507
Tony Brooks-James, Steelers: Entering fighting area, $3,507
Juston Burris, Browns: Entering fighting area, $3,507
T.J. Carrie, Browns: Entering fighting area, $3,507
Bud Dupree, Steelers: Entering fighting area, $3,507
Terrell Edmunds, Steelers: Entering fighting area, $3,507
Trey Edmunds, Steelers: Entering fighting area, $3,507
Matt Feiler, Steelers: Entering fighting area, $3,507
Minkah Fitzpatrick, Steelers: Entering fighting area, $3,507
Ramon Foster, Steelers: Entering fighting area, $3,507
Myles Garrett, Browns: Unnecessary roughness, Unsportsmanlike conduct, Fighting, Removing Helmet of Opponnent, Using Helmet as Weapon, indefinite unpaid suspension plus $45,623
Mike Hilton, Steelers: Entering fighting area, $3,507
Johnny Holton, Steelers: Entering fighting area, $3,507
Tevin Jones, Steelers: Entering fighting area, $3,507
Kameron Kelly, Steelers: Entering fighting area, $3,507
Jarvis Landry, Browns: Entering fighting area, $3,507
Devaroe Lawrence, Browns: Entering fighting area, $3,507
Larry Ogunjobi, Browns: Unnecessary roughness, One-game unpaid suspension
Maurkice Pouncey, Steelers: Fighting, Two-game unpaid suspension plus $35,096
Sheldrick Redwine, Browns: Entering fighting area, $3,507
Mason Rudolph, Steelers: Unsportsmanlike conduct, $50,000
Jaylen Samuels, Steelers: Entering fighting area, $3,507
Chris Smith, Browns: Entering fighting area, $3,507
Robert Spillane, Steelers: Entering fighting area, $3,507
Cameron Sutton, Steelers: Entering fighting area, $3,507
Chad Thomas, Browns: Entering fighting area, $3,507
Denzel Ward, Browns: Entering fighting area, $3,507
James Washington, Steelers: Entering fighting area, $3,507
T.J. Watt, Steelers: Entering fighting area, $3,507
Greedy Williams, Browns: Entering fighting area, $3,507
Vince Williams, Steelers: Entering fighting area, $3,507
Mack Wilson, Browns: Entering fighting area, $3,507