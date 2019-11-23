Colts lost valuable seconds as clock ran after Texans’ fumble

Posted by Michael David Smith on November 23, 2019, 7:49 AM EST
Getty Images

The major officiating controversy on Thursday night centered on the decision not to review a fumble by Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, which the Colts claimed they recovered but the on-field officials awarded to the Texans. But that controversy overshadowed another mistake that went against the Colts at the same time.

During the period when the officials were sorting out what happened on Watson’s fumble, the game clock was running but the play clock was not. That meant the Texans got to take about 13 more seconds off the clock between plays than they should have. Those 13 seconds turned out to be important, as the Colts would have gotten the ball back if that extra time hadn’t run off the clock.

The play on which Watson fumbled was blown dead with 1:43 remaining in the fourth quarter, and the clock running. Before the next snap, the Texans called a timeout with one second remaining on the play clock and 50 seconds remaining on the game clock. That shouldn’t have been possible, as a maximum of 40 seconds should run off the clock between plays in that situation. Instead it was 53 seconds that went off the clock.

Without those 13 seconds, the Texans wouldn’t have run the final play they chose, on which Watson simply heaved the ball deep downfield on fourth down to take the remaining time off the clock. If there had been another 13 seconds on the clock, the Texans probably would have punted on fourth down, and the Colts would have gotten the ball back.

Obviously, the Colts still would have been unlikely to win the game, as they would have had time to run only one or two plays, starting deep in their own territory. But they should have had the opportunity to try, and a clock error deprived them of it.

Permalink 7 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

7 responses to “Colts lost valuable seconds as clock ran after Texans’ fumble

  1. I Think I can explain the whole problem with officiating. Everything that’s being done is being done to the likeness of the 32 owners. They tell the refs and the commissioner what to do. You watch this multi-billion dollar business and you are shocked. Your jaw drops and you wonder how on earth a huge operation like the NFL could be run so poorly. Well, many of the owners, and the number keeps increasing as the years roll on, are the children or grandchildren of the original owners. The new owners aren’t the people who made the money necessary to buy a team. Many have never had to work a day in their lives. Now they own and operate the NFL, and it just goes to show you how successful these kids would be if they had to go out and their own and start their own business from scratch. These kids were born on 3rd base and think they hit a triple. In the real world, they’d get picked off 3rd base and sent back to the dugout. In their minds, the officiating is great. When they look at their bottom line, they’re making money. Since many of these kids don’t have the same passion that their fathers or grandfathers did, the product on the field doesn’t matter. They’ve never had to worry about paying a bill or having to support their families. Everything’s always been done for them. Hopefully some of these new owners that actually built their own empires will take over more control of the league operations.

  3. Maybe if all of the media personalities hadn’t sided with the refs during the ref lockout, things would’ve changed. As it is everyone banded together to maintain the status quo. Announcers have to realize they are just as responsible as the refs for the bad officiating with no punishment.

  5. As a Texans fan, I’m glad this one went our way. But this type of stuff is also the reason I haven’t bet on football in about 5 years. The officiating has gotten progressively worse, and the league refuses to do anything about it.

  6. Colts-Texans game had 120 FOOTBALL plays with 22 players on the field. Some great plays and some horrible mistakes (ie blown coverage on Hopkins TD).

    Yet on here we get 7 articles on football “lawyering” about officials that game and ZERO on actual FOOTBALL SUBSTANCE.

    Seriously, nothing about Johnathan Joseph turning back the clock on his 35 year old body? Nothing about Williams punishing runs? Nothing about Will Fuller’s 140 yard game?

  7. Like I said before, Indy will probably receive a league letter of apology.

    “Sorry that our inefficiencies helped Houston and screwed you, but please accept this lovely document suitable for framing.”

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!