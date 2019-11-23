Matt LaFleur is 8-2, other first-year coaches are struggling

Getty Images

A quarter of the NFL hired a new head coach this offseason, and most of those new coaches aren’t getting good results.

Of the eight NFL head coaches who were hired this year, only Packers coach Matt LaFleur has a winning record. Here are the standings of the eight coaches in their first seasons:

Matt Lafleur, Packers: 8-2

Freddie Kitchens, Browns: 4-6

Kliff Kingsbury, Cardinals: 3-7-1

Vic Fangio, Broncos: 3-7

Adam Gase, Jets: 3-7

Bruce Arians, Buccaneers: 3-7

Brian Flores, Dolphins: 2-8

Zac Taylor, Bengals: 0-10

Most first-year head coaches are taking over bad teams, because it’s usually only the bad teams that get rid of their coaches. But it’s unusual for first-year coaches to struggle as much as they are this season. Last year three first-year coaches — Frank Reich, Matt Nagy and Mike Vrabel — had winning records. This year it’s likely to be LaFleur, and no one else.