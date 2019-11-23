Matt LaFleur is 8-2, other first-year coaches are struggling

November 23, 2019
A quarter of the NFL hired a new head coach this offseason, and most of those new coaches aren’t getting good results.

Of the eight NFL head coaches who were hired this year, only Packers coach Matt LaFleur has a winning record. Here are the standings of the eight coaches in their first seasons:

Matt Lafleur, Packers: 8-2
Freddie Kitchens, Browns: 4-6
Kliff Kingsbury, Cardinals: 3-7-1
Vic Fangio, Broncos: 3-7
Adam Gase, Jets: 3-7
Bruce Arians, Buccaneers: 3-7
Brian Flores, Dolphins: 2-8
Zac Taylor, Bengals: 0-10

Most first-year head coaches are taking over bad teams, because it’s usually only the bad teams that get rid of their coaches. But it’s unusual for first-year coaches to struggle as much as they are this season. Last year three first-year coaches — Frank Reich, Matt Nagy and Mike Vrabel — had winning records. This year it’s likely to be LaFleur, and no one else.

11 responses to "Matt LaFleur is 8-2, other first-year coaches are struggling

  2. Look at the QB’s the other coaches have to work with. Kingsbury gets a slight pass because his QB is a rookie.

  3. out of all of those teams any person on the couch could show up and lead the packers to a better record than the rest of them.

    im not saying he is bad, but come on. he has Rodgers and all the flags in the world to be great.

  4. Only because the packers are the charity case of the NFL. Even the “wins” the officials gave them, it was barely a win. One day when Goodell and company are gone, the packers will go back to being a mediocre team that will be lucky to get 6 wins a season for decades. They have been handed everything they ever gotten.

  5. As far as the other first year coaches, I can’t necessary put all the blame on them. You mention they assumed bad teams, but more importantly they were hired by inept GM’s (looking at you Elway).
    Until some of these teams clean house in the front office, they ain’t going nowhere. Unfortunately some of these coaches will end up being the scapegoat.

  6. You compare lafleur to other first year coaches. Those other coaches don’t have Rodgers, they’re stuck with terrible qbs. Have him switch places with any of those other first year coaches and he would be on the hot seat ready to get fired. Lafleur is a puppet. A yes man.

  7. im not saying he is bad, but come on. he has Rodgers and all the flags in the world to be great.
    ——
    Two. He’s had two. Geez people love to latch on to a narrative. I understand it from Viking fans (just waiting for the first one to show up and say it’s all because of Clete Blakeman) because that’s how they rationalize us being on top of the division the entire year, but let’s get real.

  8. “out of all of those teams any person on the couch could show up and lead the packers to a better record than the rest of them.”

    Yeah nope. Somehow people think playing fantasy football gives them actual knowledge on how to run a real NFL franchise. It doesn’t.

  9. Well…yeah, he’s the only one who inherited a future HOF QB to coach. You’d have expected him to get good results from the start in comparison to his 1st year counterparts.

  10. Many of you are overplaying the QB factor. Yes who your QB is important but Mike McCarthy was fired for struggling with the same QB that is now having success with LeFleur. There are many other factors that are just as important that come into play. The Browns with the same QB went from winning with Greg Williams to losing with Freddie Kitchens.

