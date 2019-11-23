NFL fines Will Harris $28,075 for hit on Randall Cobb

Getty Images

It was a play Will Harris likely would like to forget.

The Lions defensive back gave up a touchdown, got a 15-yard penalty and paid a fine in the team’s loss to the Cowboys on Sunday.

The NFL fined Harris $28,075 for unnecessary roughness. Harris lowered his head to initiate contact with receiver Randall Cobb, drawing a flag.

Cobb scored a 15-yard touchdown on the play, which gave Dallas a 24-14 halftime lead.

Officials penalized Lions defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson for unsportsmanlike conduct on the extra point.

The two 15-yard penalties allowed the Cowboys to kick off at the Detroit 35. The Cowboys’ onside kick was unsuccessful, with the Lions recovering at their own 15.