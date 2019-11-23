Sean McVay: Rams are taking Robert Woods’ status “one day at a time”

Getty Images

After abruptly missing last Sunday night’s game for personal reasons, Rams receiver Robert Woods rejoined the team on Thursday. Although he doesn’t appear on the injury report, it’s still not clear whether he’ll play on Monday night against the Ravens.

“It’s looking good, but like we’ve said and kind of like he said the other day, ‘We’re just taking it a day at a time,'” coach Sean McVay told reporters on Saturday. “It’s been great having him back around here. I know everybody feeds off his energy. He’s had a good week of practice, really, a good two days I should say. We’re just taking it one day at a time right now. That’s what he and I had discussed and that’s what we are doing.”

McVay said that Woods is “good physically”; thus, if he doesn’t play, it will have nothing to do with his physical health.

“[W]e’re just taking it one day at a time with the situation that he’s dealing with,” McVay said. “Things are looking good, but out of respect for him, with everything that is going on we just said, ‘Let’s just take it one day at a time, keep the main thing your family. That’s the No. 1 priority, football comes next.’ If it means that nothing ends up inhibiting his ability to take care of both and he can be a part of this thing on Monday night, we are a better football team and that would be good for all of us.”

Neither the Rams nor Woods have specified the reasons for his inability to play last Sunday night, but it seems that whatever issue affected him six days ago still lingers, to some extent.