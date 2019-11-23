Sean Payton talks 2019 success, Michael Thomas, replay review, more

Getty Images

The Saints play two games between now and Thanksgiving night. That didn’t stop coach Sean Payton from carving out nearly 20 minutes on Friday to discuss with #PFTPM a variety of topics related to his 8-2 team.

From whether this is his best coaching job yet to the role of defensive coordinator Dennis Allen in the team’s success to the fringe Michael Thomas MVP candidacy to replay review of pass interference to a frank conversation regarding the benefits and limitations of anayltics (especially as to going for two after scoring a touchdown when down 14), it’s worth your time to hear what Payton had to say while taking time from a busy schedule that includes getting his team ready to play the Panthers on Sunday and then to visit the Falcons on Thanksgiving night on NBC.

With the Falcons suddenly surging (they beat the Saints 13 days ago), that becomes a much more significant game than it seemed to be a few weeks ago.